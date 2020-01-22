Dundee Utd: Scott Banks & Sam Stanton leave Scottish Championship club

Sam Stanton has scored three times in 22 appearances for Dundee United this season

Midfielders Sam Stanton and Scott Banks have left Dundee United, with the former moving to the United States and the latter leaving for Crystal Palace.

United have agreed a fee in excess of the £200,000 compensation that they would have received from the English Premier League outfit for Banks.

The 18-year-old has played four first-team games and is out of contract in the summer, having turned down an extension with the Scottish Championship club.

Stanton is set to join Phoenix Rising.

The 25-year-old has appeared in 22 games this season, scoring three times, but has not been a regular starter under Robbie Neilson and was is out of contract in the summer.

"It is an excellent opportunity for him," said United sporting director Tony Asghar of the move to the United States. "Sam has played a significant role in the excellent run the team are on and goes with our best wishes."

The duo could be joined in leaving United this month by Cammy Smith, who is on trial with League of Ireland side Dundalk.

However, United have yet to receive approaches for any other player, including top scorer Lawrence Shankland.