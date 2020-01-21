Derry City: Candystripes sign Cork defender Colm Horgan

Horgan made 20 league appearances for Cork City last season

Derry City have signed 25-year-old defender Colm Horgan from League of Ireland rivals Cork City.

Horgan spent two seasons with the Leesiders having previously played for his hometown club Galway United.

Derry are looking to further strengthen their squad before the new season begins next month, having enjoyed a largely positive 2019 campaign.

The Candystripes secured European qualification on the last day of the season by defeating Finn Harps.

Horgan joins after his Cork City side endured a disappointing 2019, finishing eighth in the league during which Horgan made 20 appearances.

Derry boss Declan Devine has already been active in the transfer window, bringing in a number of new players including former Waterford striker Walter Figueira.

The Candystripes will begin their 2020 season with a difficult trip to Oriel Park to take on reigning league champions Dundalk on 14 February.