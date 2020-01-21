Bailey Wright: Sunderland bring in Bristol City defender on loan

Bailey Wright helped Preston to promotion from League One in 2015

Sunderland have signed Bristol City defender Bailey Wright on loan until the end of the season.

Wright, 27, has more than 100 Championship appearances under his belt and been capped 24 times by Australia.

"Bailey adds competition at the back, which is something I felt we needed, and he is an excellent character," Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson said.

Wright spent seven years at Preston before joining Bristol City in 2017, where he later became club captain.

