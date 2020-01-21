Bailey Wright: Sunderland bring in Bristol City defender on loan

Bailey Wright
Bailey Wright helped Preston to promotion from League One in 2015

Sunderland have signed Bristol City defender Bailey Wright on loan until the end of the season.

Wright, 27, has more than 100 Championship appearances under his belt and been capped 24 times by Australia.

"Bailey adds competition at the back, which is something I felt we needed, and he is an excellent character," Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson said.

Wright spent seven years at Preston before joining Bristol City in 2017, where he later became club captain.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you