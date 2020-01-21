Xherdan Shaqiri: Liverpool turn down approaches from Roma and Sevilla

Shaqiri joined Liverpool from Stoke for £13m in July 2018

Liverpool have turned down approaches from Italian club Roma and Spanish side Sevilla to take Switzerland midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri on loan.

The Reds are not prepared to let Shaqiri leave in January as they close on the Premier League title and remain in the Champions League and FA Cup.

Nor will they consider a loan deal with an option to buy the 28-year-old.

The club will not sell him until the summer when they would value him at 30 million euros (£25.5m).

Liverpool signed Shaqiri from Stoke City in July 2018 after triggering his £13m release clause.

He helped them win the Champions League last season and, in 30 appearances during the 2018-19 campaign, scored six goals and created five assists.

This season he has been hindered by injury and has featured only 10 times for the Reds, scoring once.