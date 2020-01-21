Manchester United charged by FA for player conduct in Liverpool defeat

Manchester United keeper David De Gea confront referee Craig Pawson during his side's defeat at Liverpool
De Gea was booked for his protests after referee Craig Pawson allowed Roberto Firmino's effort

Manchester United have been charged by the Football Association for failing "to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion" as they lost 2-0 at Liverpool on Sunday.

The charge relates to an incident where United players confronted referee Craig Pawson after he had initially allowed a goal by Liverpool's Roberto Firmino.

The video assistant referee ruled out the goal for a foul by Virgil van Dijk on keeper David de Gea in the build-up.

United have until Thursday to respond.

The incident, which happened in the 26th minute as Liverpool led 1-0, saw De Gea booked for his protests to Pawson.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you