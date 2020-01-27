Newport County v Macclesfield Town

Newport County will assess Joss Labadie and Ryan Inniss ahead of the visit of Macclesfield Town in League Two.

Both players were forced to pull out of the side which faced Leyton Orient on Saturday - Labadie through illness and Inniss with a calf problem.

County are 11th after the 2-1 defeat at Orient while Macclesfield are 22nd - six points clear of bottom side Stevenage.

The sides drew 1-1 in the reverse fixture at Moss Rose in September.