Colchester United v Swindon Town
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Swindon
|29
|17
|5
|7
|52
|31
|21
|56
|2
|Exeter
|28
|15
|9
|4
|38
|27
|11
|54
|3
|Plymouth
|27
|15
|5
|7
|45
|28
|17
|50
|4
|Crewe
|28
|14
|7
|7
|51
|35
|16
|49
|5
|Colchester
|29
|11
|13
|5
|38
|25
|13
|46
|6
|Northampton
|28
|13
|7
|8
|41
|31
|10
|46
|7
|Bradford
|29
|12
|10
|7
|35
|27
|8
|46
|8
|Cheltenham
|27
|11
|11
|5
|41
|22
|19
|44
|9
|Forest Green
|29
|12
|8
|9
|34
|27
|7
|44
|10
|Port Vale
|29
|10
|11
|8
|35
|36
|-1
|41
|11
|Newport
|26
|9
|9
|8
|26
|24
|2
|36
|12
|Salford
|29
|9
|9
|11
|36
|40
|-4
|36
|13
|Walsall
|29
|10
|6
|13
|29
|39
|-10
|36
|14
|Crawley
|29
|8
|11
|10
|39
|41
|-2
|35
|15
|Scunthorpe
|29
|8
|9
|12
|39
|42
|-3
|33
|16
|Cambridge
|29
|8
|8
|13
|31
|38
|-7
|32
|17
|Leyton Orient
|29
|7
|10
|12
|36
|46
|-10
|31
|18
|Mansfield
|29
|7
|9
|13
|40
|45
|-5
|30
|19
|Grimsby
|27
|7
|9
|11
|27
|33
|-6
|30
|20
|Oldham
|29
|6
|12
|11
|28
|43
|-15
|30
|21
|Carlisle
|28
|7
|8
|13
|26
|45
|-19
|29
|22
|Macclesfield
|28
|7
|13
|8
|28
|31
|-3
|28
|23
|Morecambe
|29
|5
|8
|16
|25
|51
|-26
|23
|24
|Stevenage
|29
|3
|13
|13
|20
|33
|-13
|22