League One
Tranmere19:45Sunderland
Venue: Prenton Park

Tranmere Rovers v Sunderland

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham28155850282250
2Wycombe2814863632450
3Ipswich28139640251548
4Peterborough29137952361646
5Coventry261112336261045
6Portsmouth26128639291044
7Sunderland26119636241242
8Oxford Utd26118743261741
9Doncaster26118739251441
10Burton2711883733441
11Fleetwood2610973932739
12Bristol Rovers2710893136-538
13Lincoln City29114143636037
14Gillingham2781273127436
15Blackpool2681083331234
16Shrewsbury2581072428-434
17Accrington2879123742-530
18Rochdale2885153347-1429
19Wimbledon2777133340-728
20MK Dons2884162940-1128
21Tranmere2557132845-1722
22Southend2727183069-3913
23Bolton2548132055-358
View full League One table

