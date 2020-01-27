Brentford v Nottingham Forest

Adama Diakhaby was part of the Huddersfield side that won at Brentford in November

Brentford are expected to reverse the nine changes they made for their FA Cup defeat by Leicester on Saturday.

It would mean a return for forwards Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma, though Pontus Jansson (hip) and Mathias Jensen (hamstring) could again miss out.

Nottingham Forest may give a debut to on-loan Huddersfield winger Adama Diakhaby at Griffin Park.

Sabri Lamouchi has no fresh injury concerns, though Claudio Yacob left on Monday to join Nacional in Uruguay.

