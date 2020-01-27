Championship
Brentford19:45Nottm Forest
Venue: Griffin Park

Brentford v Nottingham Forest

Adama Diakhaby
Adama Diakhaby was part of the Huddersfield side that won at Brentford in November
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 GMT on Tuesday

Brentford are expected to reverse the nine changes they made for their FA Cup defeat by Leicester on Saturday.

It would mean a return for forwards Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma, though Pontus Jansson (hip) and Mathias Jensen (hamstring) could again miss out.

Nottingham Forest may give a debut to on-loan Huddersfield winger Adama Diakhaby at Griffin Park.

Sabri Lamouchi has no fresh injury concerns, though Claudio Yacob left on Monday to join Nacional in Uruguay.

Match facts

  • Brentford have won three of their last four home Championship meetings with Nottingham Forest, losing the other 4-3 in August 2017.
  • Nottingham Forest's last league double over Brentford came back in the 2006-07 season when the sides were in League One.
  • Brentford have won each of their last six home league games and could win seven in a row for the first time since May 2014 in League One.
  • With a draw at Reading last time out, Nottingham Forest have now earned more points away from home in 2019-20 (24) than they managed in 2018-19 (23).
  • Bryan Mbeumo has scored in each of his last five league matches at Griffin Park, and could become the first player to net in six consecutive home matches in the Championship since Jarrod Bowen for Hull between December 2018 and March 2019 (8-game run).
  • Lewis Grabban's 16 league goals this season have been worth 17 points, the highest points won figure for a player in the division this campaign.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom281411350311953
2Leeds28157643241952
3Fulham29147842301249
4Nottm Forest28139639281148
5Brentford28145944212347
6Preston2913794234846
7Swansea2912983433145
8Millwall28111163632444
9Bristol City2812884240244
10Sheff Wed28126103931842
11Blackburn28117104035540
12Hull28116114036439
13Cardiff2891273941-239
14QPR28115124651-538
15Reading28107113532337
16Derby2891092936-737
17Middlesbrough29811102936-735
18Birmingham2997133546-1134
19Stoke2994163642-631
20Charlton2979133741-430
21Huddersfield2878133144-1329
22Barnsley2959153554-1924
23Wigan2858152543-1823
24Luton2863193461-2721
