Hull City v Huddersfield Town
-
- From the section Championship
Hull City could be without on-loan Everton winger Josh Bowler and forward Martin Samuelsen for the visit of Huddersfield Town.
Bowler missed the FA Cup defeat by Chelsea with a heel injury, while Samuelsen went off with a calf problem against the Blues.
Huddersfield welcome back Jonathan Hogg following a two-game suspension.
Matty Daly and Alex Pritchard may also be return after injury, and Andy King could make his first start.
Match facts
- Hull have won their last four home matches against Huddersfield in all competitions, with this their first game against the Terriers at the KC Stadium since the opening day of the 2015-16 league season.
- Huddersfield have won one of their last 13 away league games against Hull (W1 D3 L9), a 3-2 victory back in October 1992.
- Hull have lost consecutive league matches without scoring for the first time since October 2018 versus Leeds United and Sheffield United; they last did so three games running in December 2016 in the Premier League.
- Huddersfield have lost their two most recent games against fellow Yorkshire sides (Leeds and Barnsley), and could lose three on the trot for the first time since November 2015.
- Huddersfield striker Fraizer Campbell has failed to score in each of his last 10 away starts in the Championship since netting for Hull against Brentford in February 2019. He has taken just five shots in those 10 starts (one every 130 minutes).
- Despite failing to score in his last three home league matches, Jarrod Bowen has still scored six more league goals at the KCOM Stadium than any other Hull player this season (10 goals to Kamil Grosicki's 4).