Championship
Hull19:45Huddersfield
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v Huddersfield Town

Andy King
Andy King joined Huddersfield Town on loan from Leicester City on 16 January
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 GMT on Tuesday

Hull City could be without on-loan Everton winger Josh Bowler and forward Martin Samuelsen for the visit of Huddersfield Town.

Bowler missed the FA Cup defeat by Chelsea with a heel injury, while Samuelsen went off with a calf problem against the Blues.

Huddersfield welcome back Jonathan Hogg following a two-game suspension.

Matty Daly and Alex Pritchard may also be return after injury, and Andy King could make his first start.

Match facts

  • Hull have won their last four home matches against Huddersfield in all competitions, with this their first game against the Terriers at the KC Stadium since the opening day of the 2015-16 league season.
  • Huddersfield have won one of their last 13 away league games against Hull (W1 D3 L9), a 3-2 victory back in October 1992.
  • Hull have lost consecutive league matches without scoring for the first time since October 2018 versus Leeds United and Sheffield United; they last did so three games running in December 2016 in the Premier League.
  • Huddersfield have lost their two most recent games against fellow Yorkshire sides (Leeds and Barnsley), and could lose three on the trot for the first time since November 2015.
  • Huddersfield striker Fraizer Campbell has failed to score in each of his last 10 away starts in the Championship since netting for Hull against Brentford in February 2019. He has taken just five shots in those 10 starts (one every 130 minutes).
  • Despite failing to score in his last three home league matches, Jarrod Bowen has still scored six more league goals at the KCOM Stadium than any other Hull player this season (10 goals to Kamil Grosicki's 4).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom281411350311953
2Leeds28157643241952
3Fulham29147842301249
4Nottm Forest28139639281148
5Brentford28145944212347
6Preston2913794234846
7Swansea2912983433145
8Millwall28111163632444
9Bristol City2812884240244
10Sheff Wed28126103931842
11Blackburn28117104035540
12Hull28116114036439
13Cardiff2891273941-239
14QPR28115124651-538
15Reading28107113532337
16Derby2891092936-737
17Middlesbrough29811102936-735
18Birmingham2997133546-1134
19Stoke2994163642-631
20Charlton2979133741-430
21Huddersfield2878133144-1329
22Barnsley2959153554-1924
23Wigan2858152543-1823
24Luton2863193461-2721
View full Championship table

