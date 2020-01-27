Hull City v Huddersfield Town

Andy King joined Huddersfield Town on loan from Leicester City on 16 January

Hull City could be without on-loan Everton winger Josh Bowler and forward Martin Samuelsen for the visit of Huddersfield Town.

Bowler missed the FA Cup defeat by Chelsea with a heel injury, while Samuelsen went off with a calf problem against the Blues.

Huddersfield welcome back Jonathan Hogg following a two-game suspension.

Matty Daly and Alex Pritchard may also be return after injury, and Andy King could make his first start.

