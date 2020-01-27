Blackburn Rovers v Queens Park Rangers
Blackburn could have midfielder Bradley Johnson back from illness and Charlie Mulgrew could feature after cutting his loan spell at Wigan short.
Corry Evans remains sidelined after having surgery on a fractured skull.
QPR are set to be without Nahki Wells, who they are trying to sign permanently from Burnley after the top-flight side recalled the striker from his loan.
Defender Yoann Barbet (hamstring) should return to training this week but will not be back in time.
Match facts
- Blackburn Rovers are unbeaten in their last eight home matches against QPR in all competitions (W6 D2) since losing 2-0 in October 1999 under Brian Kidd.
- QPR are looking to complete a league double over Blackburn for the first time since the 1970-71 campaign.
- Blackburn beat Sheffield Wednesday 5-0 last time out, their largest league win since defeating West Ham 7-1 in the Premier League in October 2001.
- QPR have lost each of their last three away league matches and are looking to avoid losing four such games in a row for the first time since March 2019, when they lost five consecutively.
- Blackburn have won five of their seven Championship matches at Ewood Park with Tosin Adarabioyo in the starting line-up this season (71%), compared to just one of seven such matches when he has not started (14%).
- QPR's Eberechi Eze has been directly involved in 16 Championship goals this season (10 goals & 6 assists), the most of any player currently aged 21 or younger.