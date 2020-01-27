Wigan Athletic v Sheffield Wednesday
- From the section Championship
Wigan Athletic could be without defender Dujon Sterling and midfielders Anthony Pilkington and Josh Windass.
But forward Joe Gelhardt may be back after missing the defeat by Swansea City because of illness.
Sheffield Wednesday's Australian midfielder Massimo Luongo could be missing because of a groin strain.
Defender Sam Hutchinson (knee) is also a doubt for the Owls, but Kieran Lee is expected to be fit again following a shoulder injury.
Match facts
- Wigan have lost six of their last seven league games against Sheffield Wednesday (W1).
- Sheffield Wednesday have won two of their last three away league games against Wigan, though lost there last season on the opening day of the campaign.
- Wigan are winless in seven home league matches (D3 L4) since winning three on the bounce in September/October.
- Sheffield Wednesday have lost four of their last five games in the Championship, with their only win in this run a 2-0 defeat of Leeds United at Elland Road.
- Garry Monk is unbeaten in all five league meetings with Wigan Athletic as manager (W2 D4), winning the reverse fixture in October.
- Wigan have scored the fewest home league goals of any side in the Championship this season (12). Indeed, the top-scoring player at the DW Stadium this season is George Puscas, who netted a hat-trick against Wigan for Reading there back in November.