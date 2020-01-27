Wigan Athletic v Sheffield Wednesday

Kieran Lee has made 18 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday so far this season

Wigan Athletic could be without defender Dujon Sterling and midfielders Anthony Pilkington and Josh Windass.

But forward Joe Gelhardt may be back after missing the defeat by Swansea City because of illness.

Sheffield Wednesday's Australian midfielder Massimo Luongo could be missing because of a groin strain.

Defender Sam Hutchinson (knee) is also a doubt for the Owls, but Kieran Lee is expected to be fit again following a shoulder injury.

Match facts