Wigan Athletic v Sheffield Wednesday

Kieran Lee
Kieran Lee has made 18 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday so far this season
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 GMT on Tuesday

Wigan Athletic could be without defender Dujon Sterling and midfielders Anthony Pilkington and Josh Windass.

But forward Joe Gelhardt may be back after missing the defeat by Swansea City because of illness.

Sheffield Wednesday's Australian midfielder Massimo Luongo could be missing because of a groin strain.

Defender Sam Hutchinson (knee) is also a doubt for the Owls, but Kieran Lee is expected to be fit again following a shoulder injury.

Match facts

  • Wigan have lost six of their last seven league games against Sheffield Wednesday (W1).
  • Sheffield Wednesday have won two of their last three away league games against Wigan, though lost there last season on the opening day of the campaign.
  • Wigan are winless in seven home league matches (D3 L4) since winning three on the bounce in September/October.
  • Sheffield Wednesday have lost four of their last five games in the Championship, with their only win in this run a 2-0 defeat of Leeds United at Elland Road.
  • Garry Monk is unbeaten in all five league meetings with Wigan Athletic as manager (W2 D4), winning the reverse fixture in October.
  • Wigan have scored the fewest home league goals of any side in the Championship this season (12). Indeed, the top-scoring player at the DW Stadium this season is George Puscas, who netted a hat-trick against Wigan for Reading there back in November.

Tuesday 28th January 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom281411350311953
2Leeds28157643241952
3Fulham29147842301249
4Nottm Forest28139639281148
5Brentford28145944212347
6Preston2913794234846
7Swansea2912983433145
8Millwall28111163632444
9Bristol City2812884240244
10Sheff Wed28126103931842
11Blackburn28117104035540
12Hull28116114036439
13Cardiff2891273941-239
14QPR28115124651-538
15Reading28107113532337
16Derby2891092936-737
17Middlesbrough29811102936-735
18Birmingham2997133546-1134
19Stoke2994163642-631
20Charlton2979133741-430
21Huddersfield2878133144-1329
22Barnsley2959153554-1924
23Wigan2858152543-1823
24Luton2863193461-2721
View full Championship table

