Leeds United v Millwall
Ian Poveda could make his Leeds United debut after joining from Premier League champions Manchester City last week.
But they will be without Kalvin Phillips, who begins a three-match ban, with boss Marcelo Bielsa already confirming that Ben White will come in.
Millwall manager Gary Rowett has no fresh injury concerns after making five changes for the FA Cup defeat by Sheffield United.
Shaun Williams serves the final game of his three-match suspension.
Match facts
- Leeds have won six of their past seven home league matches against Millwall, losing the other match 4-3 in January 2018.
- The home side has won nine of the past 11 league meetings between Leeds and Millwall.
- This is the first time Leeds and Millwall have faced on a Tuesday in a league match - they last faced on this day of the week in November 1988 in the Full Members Cup, a 2-0 Millwall win.
- Defeat against Millwall would see Marcelo Bielsa lose four consecutive games in all competitions for the first time since April 2015 with Marseille.
- Since and including their 3-3 draw at home to Cardiff on 14th December, Leeds have earned six points from seven matches; only Luton (1) have picked up fewer points over this period.
- No Championship side have earned more points than Millwall (29 from 15 games) since Gary Rowett's first match in charge at the end of October.