Championship
Leeds19:45Millwall
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Millwall

Ian Poveda
Ian Poveda signed a four-and-a-half-year contract when he joined Leeds last Friday
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 GMT on Tuesday

Ian Poveda could make his Leeds United debut after joining from Premier League champions Manchester City last week.

But they will be without Kalvin Phillips, who begins a three-match ban, with boss Marcelo Bielsa already confirming that Ben White will come in.

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has no fresh injury concerns after making five changes for the FA Cup defeat by Sheffield United.

Shaun Williams serves the final game of his three-match suspension.

Match facts

  • Leeds have won six of their past seven home league matches against Millwall, losing the other match 4-3 in January 2018.
  • The home side has won nine of the past 11 league meetings between Leeds and Millwall.
  • This is the first time Leeds and Millwall have faced on a Tuesday in a league match - they last faced on this day of the week in November 1988 in the Full Members Cup, a 2-0 Millwall win.
  • Defeat against Millwall would see Marcelo Bielsa lose four consecutive games in all competitions for the first time since April 2015 with Marseille.
  • Since and including their 3-3 draw at home to Cardiff on 14th December, Leeds have earned six points from seven matches; only Luton (1) have picked up fewer points over this period.
  • No Championship side have earned more points than Millwall (29 from 15 games) since Gary Rowett's first match in charge at the end of October.

Tuesday 28th January 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom281411350311953
2Leeds28157643241952
3Fulham29147842301249
4Nottm Forest28139639281148
5Brentford28145944212347
6Preston2913794234846
7Swansea2912983433145
8Millwall28111163632444
9Bristol City2812884240244
10Sheff Wed28126103931842
11Blackburn28117104035540
12Hull28116114036439
13Cardiff2891273941-239
14QPR28115124651-538
15Reading28107113532337
16Derby2891092936-737
17Middlesbrough29811102936-735
18Birmingham2997133546-1134
19Stoke2994163642-631
20Charlton2979133741-430
21Huddersfield2878133144-1329
22Barnsley2959153554-1924
23Wigan2858152543-1823
24Luton2863193461-2721
