Championship
Cardiff19:45West Brom
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City v West Bromwich Albion

Slaven Bilic
Slaven Bilic's West Bromwich Albion beat Premier League West Ham United in the FA Cup on Saturday
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 GMT on Tuesday

Danny Ward (concussion) and Lee Peltier (dead leg) are both in line to return for Cardiff City.

But boss Neil Harris, who made seven changes for the FA Cup tie at Reading, could be without Joe Ralls after he went off injured against the Royals.

Defender Semi Ajayi is serving a one-match ban for Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion.

Matheus Pereira is also out through suspension, while Grady Diangana and Kieran Gibbs are both injured.

Match facts

  • Cardiff's last home league match against West Brom was back in December 2013 in the Premier League - the Bluebirds won 1-0.
  • West Brom last completed a league double over Cardiff City back in the 1974-75 season.
  • Cardiff have only been defeated once at home in the Championship this season (P13 W7 D5 L1), the fewest home defeats of any side this campaign.
  • Since (and including) their draw at home to Brentford on December 21st, West Brom have earned just four points from six matches; only Luton (1) have picked up fewer points over this period.
  • Lee Tomlin has been directly involved in 11 goals (5 goals and 6 assists) in 19 Championship matches this season; in 19 League One matches last season he was involved in just three goals (2 goals & 1 assist).
  • West Brom are conceding 0.79 goals per game away from home in the Championship this season, compared to 1.43 per game at the Hawthorns.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom281411350311953
2Leeds28157643241952
3Fulham29147842301249
4Nottm Forest28139639281148
5Brentford28145944212347
6Preston2913794234846
7Swansea2912983433145
8Millwall28111163632444
9Bristol City2812884240244
10Sheff Wed28126103931842
11Blackburn28117104035540
12Hull28116114036439
13Cardiff2891273941-239
14QPR28115124651-538
15Reading28107113532337
16Derby2891092936-737
17Middlesbrough29811102936-735
18Birmingham2997133546-1134
19Stoke2994163642-631
20Charlton2979133741-430
21Huddersfield2878133144-1329
22Barnsley2959153554-1924
23Wigan2858152543-1823
24Luton2863193461-2721
View full Championship table

