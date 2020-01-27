Cardiff City v West Bromwich Albion

Slaven Bilic's West Bromwich Albion beat Premier League West Ham United in the FA Cup on Saturday

Danny Ward (concussion) and Lee Peltier (dead leg) are both in line to return for Cardiff City.

But boss Neil Harris, who made seven changes for the FA Cup tie at Reading, could be without Joe Ralls after he went off injured against the Royals.

Defender Semi Ajayi is serving a one-match ban for Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion.

Matheus Pereira is also out through suspension, while Grady Diangana and Kieran Gibbs are both injured.

Match facts