Cardiff City v West Bromwich Albion
Danny Ward (concussion) and Lee Peltier (dead leg) are both in line to return for Cardiff City.
But boss Neil Harris, who made seven changes for the FA Cup tie at Reading, could be without Joe Ralls after he went off injured against the Royals.
Defender Semi Ajayi is serving a one-match ban for Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion.
Matheus Pereira is also out through suspension, while Grady Diangana and Kieran Gibbs are both injured.
Match facts
- Cardiff's last home league match against West Brom was back in December 2013 in the Premier League - the Bluebirds won 1-0.
- West Brom last completed a league double over Cardiff City back in the 1974-75 season.
- Cardiff have only been defeated once at home in the Championship this season (P13 W7 D5 L1), the fewest home defeats of any side this campaign.
- Since (and including) their draw at home to Brentford on December 21st, West Brom have earned just four points from six matches; only Luton (1) have picked up fewer points over this period.
- Lee Tomlin has been directly involved in 11 goals (5 goals and 6 assists) in 19 Championship matches this season; in 19 League One matches last season he was involved in just three goals (2 goals & 1 assist).
- West Brom are conceding 0.79 goals per game away from home in the Championship this season, compared to 1.43 per game at the Hawthorns.