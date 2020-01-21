Sportscene Predictions: Steven Thompson v Andrew Butchart
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
The winter break is over - it's time for matters to heat up once more.
Sportscene pundit Steven Thompson finished 2019 with a healthy lead over our challengers, but will he keep it when he comes up against Olympic 5,000m runner Andrew Butchart?
|Scottish Premiership - week 22
|Thommo
|Andrew
|Aberdeen v Motherwell
|2-1
|1-3
|Hibernian v Hamilton
|2-0
|0-1
|Kilmarnock v Celtic
|1-3
|4-0
|Livingston v St Johnstone
|1-1
|0-0
|Rangers v St Mirren
|2-0
|3-1
|Ross County v Hearts
|1-2
|2-2
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.
All matches kick off at 19:45 GMT on Wednesday.
Aberdeen v Motherwell
Thommo's prediction: 2-1
Andrew's prediction: 1-3
Hibernian v Hamilton Academical
Thommo's prediction: 2-0
Andrew's prediction: 0-1
Kilmarnock v Celtic
Thommo's prediction: 1-3
Andrew's prediction: 4-0
Livingston v St Johnstone
Thommo's prediction: 1-1
Andrew's prediction: 0-0
Rangers v St Mirren
Thommo's prediction: 2-0
Andrew's prediction: 3-1
Ross County v Hearts
Thommo's prediction: 1-2
Andrew's prediction: 2-2
GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20
|Score
|Guest leaderboard
|110
|Grado
|70
|Laura Miller
|40
|Rory Lawson
|20
|Rachel Corsie
|20
|Paul Craig
|20
|Tam & Isa
|20
|Josh Taylor
|10
|Eve Muirhead
|Total scores after week 8
|Thommo
|440
|Guests
|310
|Thommo v Guests
|P8
|W4
|D2
|L2