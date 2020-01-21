Sportscene Predictions: Steven Thompson v Andrew Butchart

Steven Thompson graphic

The winter break is over - it's time for matters to heat up once more.

Sportscene pundit Steven Thompson finished 2019 with a healthy lead over our challengers, but will he keep it when he comes up against Olympic 5,000m runner Andrew Butchart?

Media playback is not supported on this device

Sportscene Predictor: Andrew Butchart
Scottish Premiership - week 22
ThommoAndrew
Aberdeen v Motherwell2-11-3
Hibernian v Hamilton2-00-1
Kilmarnock v Celtic1-34-0
Livingston v St Johnstone1-10-0
Rangers v St Mirren2-03-1
Ross County v Hearts1-22-2

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

All matches kick off at 19:45 GMT on Wednesday.

Aberdeen v Motherwell

Aberdeen Motherwell graphic

Thommo's prediction: 2-1

Andrew's prediction: 1-3

Hibernian v Hamilton Academical

Hibernian Hamilton graphic

Thommo's prediction: 2-0

Andrew's prediction: 0-1

Kilmarnock v Celtic

Kilmarnock Celtic graphic

Thommo's prediction: 1-3

Andrew's prediction: 4-0

Livingston v St Johnstone

Livingston St Johnstone

Thommo's prediction: 1-1

Andrew's prediction: 0-0

Rangers v St Mirren

Rangers St Mirren

Thommo's prediction: 2-0

Andrew's prediction: 3-1

Ross County v Hearts

Ross County Hearts

Thommo's prediction: 1-2

Andrew's prediction: 2-2

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20

ScoreGuest leaderboard
110Grado
70Laura Miller
40Rory Lawson
20Rachel Corsie
20Paul Craig
20Tam & Isa
20Josh Taylor
10Eve Muirhead
Total scores after week 8
Thommo440
Guests310
Thommo v Guests
P8W4D2L2

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you