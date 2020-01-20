Edinson Cavani: Chelsea boss Frank Lampard calls PSG striker 'a great player' after transfer link

Edinson Cavani has scored 198 goals in 292 appearances for Paris St-Germain

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has called Edinson Cavani "a great player" after being linked with the Uruguay striker.

The Blues can make signings this month after their transfer ban was reduced.

Cavani, 32, is out of contract in the summer and has asked to leave French side Paris St-Germain after "an approach" from Atletico Madrid.

"He's a great player; I played against him and always loved his mentality and attitude, and his scoring record speaks for itself," said Lampard.

"I'm not absolutely aware of what the situation is, so we'll see.

"The idea of bringing in experience is something I'm certainly not absolutely looking away from, because sometimes the young players need a little bit of help, and if that's the case then that may help us."

Manchester United have also been linked with Cavani, who has scored a total of 351 goals in 577 club games, plus another 50 from 116 caps with Uruguay.

Since joining PSG from Napoli for a reported £55m in 2013, the ex-Palermo striker has scored 198 goals in 292 appearances for the French champions, but just five from 14 games this term.

Tammy Abraham, 22, has been Chelsea's main striker this season while Olivier Giroud, 33, has made just two Premier League starts and could leave the Blues in January.

And despite dominating possession and creating more chances at Newcastle on Saturday, Lampard's side suffered their eighth league defeat of the season.

"I don't think Newcastle hastens anything, it's just we couldn't do any business in the summer window," added Lampard.

"At this point it [finishing] is something we've seen as a bit of a problem in our home games so we've got to work hard with the group here, and then if we can improve in terms of goal scoring it's for sure something we have to look at."

After being on loan at Turkish side Fenerbahce, winger Victor Moses could be joining Inter Milan on another temporary deal.

"He's coming back from his loan with a view to going elsewhere, and those talks are ongoing as well," said Lampard.