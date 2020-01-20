Macclesfield Town charged by English Football League for failing to fulfil Plymouth match

Macclesfield are 22nd in League Two, two points above the relegation zone

Macclesfield Town have been charged with misconduct by the English Football League for failing to play their League Two game with Plymouth on 21 December.

The match was called off when the local Safety Advisory Group served the club with a "zero-capacity notice" for failing to meet safety requirements.

The financially-troubled club say they will not comment further as "the matter is subject to relevant proceedings".

Macclesfield were previously deducted six points by the EFL on 19 December.

The Silkmen pleaded guilty to charges of non-payment of wages and failing to play their league match with Crewe Alexandra on 7 December as their players refused to play, citing concerns over their emotional wellbeing. The club had a further four-point deduction suspended.

However, Macclesfield have since said they will contest that punishment after the EFL failed with its appeal over the sanctions given to Bolton Wanderers for their failure to fulfil two fixtures.

Bolton were fined by an independent disciplinary commission but avoided a points deduction, and that decision was upheld by an arbitration panel earlier this month following an appeal.