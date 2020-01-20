Jamie Murphy: Burton take Rangers winger on loan for rest of season

Both of Murphy's (centre) appearances this season have been as a substitute

Burton Albion have signed Scotland international Jamie Murphy on loan from Rangers for the rest of the season.

The winger, 30, has struggled for appearances this season, having been injured for most of last term.

At the League One side, he is reunited with his former Sheffield United manager Nigel Clough.

"The training ground is second to none and it was good to get out there and get a training session in with all the boys," Murphy told Burton's website.

"I want to be back enjoying football again. It has been a nightmare time with my knee but I'm now just looking forward to playing again and hopefully helping the boys win on Saturday."

Clough added: "We can't quite believe we have got him, but we are absolutely delighted. To get a player from Rangers of Jamie's quality is brilliant. What he did for us at Sheffield United and how he played there means we are very excited to have him on board."

