Adama Diakhaby: Nottingham Forest sign Huddersfield winger on loan

Adama Diakhaby
Adama Diakhaby has made 30 league appearances for Huddersfield

Nottingham Forest have signed Huddersfield Town winger Adama Diakhaby on loan until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old joined the Terriers from Monaco in July 2018 and has made 18 appearances this season but has not featured since 30 November.

The former France Under-21 international is Forest's first January signing.

He could make his debut for the Reds, who are fifth in the Championship, in Wednesday's home game against Reading.

