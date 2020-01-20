Callum McGregor welcomes competition as Ismaila Soro nears Celtic move

Media playback is not supported on this device Goals: Partick Thistle 1-2 Celtic

Scottish Premiership: Kilmarnock v Celtic Venue: Rugby Park Date: Wednesday, 23 January Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online, text commentary on BBC Sport Scotland website

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor says new signings like Ismaila Soro can help his team stave off complacency in the second half of the season.

The Ivorian midfielder, 21, is expected to complete a move to Glasgow soon.

Although Soro would be a direct rival to McGregor, the Scotland international believes it can only help Celtic.

"It's always important at big clubs that you get competition for places and its always healthy for the dressing room as well," said McGregor, 26.

"The more quality players that we can get in then that drives the standard up. I think it would be good if we manage to get him in and see what he's about."

McGregor has started in all but two of Celtic's 39 games this season and played 59 games for club and country last term.

And although he is eager to add to that tally for the remainder of the season, he admits a heavy schedule means he's rarely fully fit and that back-ups or replacements may be necessary.

"I've felt good. Certainly, every week you're not 100% but you very rarely are in football," he explained.

"But you're here to play games and win and you've got that responsibility of the club you have to try and play well every time. When you're asked to play you give everything. So, certainly for myself, that's what I try to do.

"It's always good for competition for places and that drives the standard up and then ultimately the whole things gets better. So we're looking forward to that."