Transfer rumours: Eriksen, Dembele, Werner, Cavani, Moses, Wenger, Holgate, Shaqiri

Inter Milan are willing to pay £11m plus two bonuses to sign Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen from Tottenham this month. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United are lining up a £43m bid for Lyon's French forward Moussa Dembele, following Marcus Rashford's back injury. (Foot Mercato, via Manchester Evening News)

Liverpool is the "preferred goal" for RB Leipzig and Germany striker Timo Werner, 23, who wants to play in the Premier League. (Bild, via Sport Witness)

Manchester United would have to pay a significant transfer fee for Paris St-Germain and Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, 32, this month rather than land him on loan - but the player is open to a January move. (Manchester Evening News)

Inter Milan are closing in on a loan deal for Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses, 29, to reunite him with former boss Antonio Conte. Fenerbahce, the club at which the Nigeria international is currently on loan, will not stand in the player's way. (Mail)

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says the Gunners "lost our soul" when they left Highbury for the Emirates Stadium. (Evening Standard)

Everton have rejected two offers for English defender Mason Holgate, with Newcastle, Bournemouth and Sheffield United among the teams interested in the 23-year-old. (Football Insider)

Holgate is in line for an England call-up after boss Gareth Southgate and his staff have watched the Everton defender in his last three games. (Mirror)

Liverpool are not willing to let Switzerland midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri, 28, leave the club this month amid interest from Roma. (Sky Sports)

Tottenham are preparing to make a bid for Sheffield United's English defender Jack O'Connell, 25, and he is seen by Spurs as being a long-term replacement for Belgium international Jan Vertonghen, 32. (Star)

Manchester United have admitted defeat to Real Madrid over signing Ajax's Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek, 22. (Star)

Spanish side Celta Vigo have been in contact with Southampton over a move for midfielder Oriol Romeu but the Saints do not want to let the 28-year-old Spaniard leave. (Southern Daily Echo)

Ex-Arsenal and Manchester United striker Robin van Persie has warned United not to rush striker Marcus Rashford, 22, back to action too quickly following his back injury. (Manchester Evening News)

Bournemouth are interested in a deal for Borussia Dortmund winger Jacob Bruun Larsen, 21, but Cherries boss Eddie Howe says no new arrivals are due imminently. (Daily Echo)

Newcastle United are still hoping to sign Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen but are unimpressed with the Championship club's valuation of the player which is in excess of £20m. (Telegraph)

Leicester City have been linked with a move for Fenerbahce and Germany attacker Max Kruse, 31. (Haber Global, via Leicester Mercury)

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce is hopeful of sealing a deal for Inter Milan and Austria winger Valentino Lazaro, 23, in time for the weekend. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Wolves are interested in signing Dinamo Zagreb and Spain midfielder Dani Olmo, 21, in the January transfer window and are willing to pay up to 25m euros (£21.3m)(Sportske Novosti, via Calcio Mercato)

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson is expecting to sign 18-year-old Scottish winger Scott Banks from Dundee United in the next few days. (Football.London)