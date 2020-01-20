SheBelieves Cup & Women's FA Cup ties to be broadcast live on the BBC

England won the SheBelieves Cup for the first time in March 2019

The Women's FA Cup tie later this month between Manchester United and Manchester City as well as England's matches in the SheBelieves Cup in March will be shown live on the BBC.

In an agreement with the Football Association, the BBC will broadcast fourth round, fifth round and quarter-final ties in the Women's FA Cup on the BBC iPlayer and Red Button.

Both semi-finals - one on BBC iPlayer, the other on network TV - as well as the Women's FA Cup Final will also all be shown on the BBC.

The fourth-round Manchester derby takes place on Saturday, 25 January (12:45 GMT) and can be watched on BBC iPlayer and Red Button.

From Thursday, 5 March, every England fixture from the SheBelieves Cup will also be live on the BBC.

Phil Neville's side, who won the tournament last year, will head to the United States to take on Japan, Spain and World Cup holders USA to defend their title.

The BBC is the only UK broadcaster of the Women's European Championships in 2021 and Team GB's journey at this year's summer Olympics in Tokyo.

We will also continue to stream a live Women's Super League game each round on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

The Women's Football Show is now available to watch on Sundays at the earlier time of 19:00 GMT on BBC Four and BBC iPlayer with a second broadcast (after Match of the Day 2) following each Women's Super League weekend round.

England's SheBelieves Cup fixtures

Thursday, 5 March - USA v England (BBC Two & BBC iPlayer, 23:45 GMT)

Sunday, 8 March - Japan v England (BBC Four & BBC iPlayer, 19:00 GMT)

Wednesday, 11 March - England v Spain (BBC Four & BBC iPlayer, 21:00 GMT)

