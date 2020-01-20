John Delaney: Former FAI chief executive resigns from Uefa committee

Delaney was moved into the role of FAI executive vice president at the end of March 2019

Former Football Association of Ireland CEO John Delaney has resigned from the Uefa executive committee.

The 51-year-old had retained his position with the European governing body after quitting as the FAI's vice-president last September.

Delaney had become vice-president last March as part of a FAI restructure which brought an end to his 14 years as the association's CEO.

He was due to sit on the Uefa committee until 2021.

"Uefa takes note of John Delaney's resignation with immediate effect from his position as Uefa executive committee member," a Uefa statement said.

"During his time on the executive committee, John Delaney played a leading role in helping Uefa to achieve many things.

"He was instrumental in the expansion of the Euro to 24 teams, which proved such a success in 2016. Several teams that may not otherwise have qualified proved that they have a contribution to make on the biggest stage."

The FAI restructure last March came in the wake of a review into the FAI's financial dealings after it was revealed that Delaney gave the governing body a 100,000 euro loan in 2017.

Delaney said the loan was designed to "aid a very short-term cash flow issue". The FAI stated the "bridging loan", given in April 2017, was repaid in full to Delaney two months later.

In the wake of Delaney's departure, the FAI remains at risk of insolvency amid debts reportedly worth more than £50 million.

It has previously asked the Irish Government - which suspended funding for the association after Delaney's loan was revealed - for a guarantee of around £15 million, with talks between the Government, UEFA, the FAI and its backers ongoing.