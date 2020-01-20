Brian Riemer: Brentford assistant head coach extends deal until 2023

Brian Riemer (right) joined Brentford soon after Thomas Frank (left) was appointed as head coach in October 2018

Brentford assistant head coach Brian Riemer has signed a new contract, which will keep him at the Championship club until the summer of 2023.

The 41-year-old joined from Danish side FC Copenhagen in October 2018 where he worked with the Under-19 squad.

Riemer's new deal at Griffin Park comes a week after head coach Thomas Frank extended his contract until 2023.

"We look forward to continue to benefit from his expertise," co-director of football Phil Giles said.