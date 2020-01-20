Mark Sampson: Stevenage coach's charge of using racist language not proven

Stevenage first team coach Mark Sampson on the sidelines
Mark Sampson previously said he was "completely confident" he would clear his name

Stevenage first-team coach Mark Sampson's Football Association charge of using racist language has been found not proven.

The former England women's manager was charged in November after an allegation by a former coach at the club.

Sampson, 37, denied the charge and had a personal hearing at Wembley Stadium on 9 and 10 January.

"I am pleased the findings concur with our own internal investigation," Boro chairman Phil Wallace said.

More to follow.

