Kristoffer Peterson: Swansea City winger leaves for Utrecht

Kristoffer Peterson's only goal this season came in the Carabao Cup tie against Cambridge in August

Swansea City winger Kristoffer Peterson has left for Utrecht just five months after joining the Championship club.

Sweden international Peterson, 25, is the only player Swansea have paid a transfer fee for since the summer of 2018.

Peterson signed a three-year contract in August after joining the Swans from Heracles for £500,000 rising to £1m.

But he has returned to Utrecht, another of his former clubs, on loan for the rest of the season.

The deal includes the option of a permanent transfer in the summer.

Swansea head coach Steve Cooper signed Peterson from Eredivisie club Heracles having previously worked with him in Liverpool's academy.

But the once-capped player has struggled at Swansea, scoring once in 11 appearances, only four of which have been league starts.

Peterson played for Utrecht, who are seventh in the Dutch top flight, between 2014 and 2017.