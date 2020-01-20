Hearts sign Donis Avdijaj on six-month deal after forward leaves Trabzonspor

Avdijaj began his career at Schalke, before moving to Holland and Turkey

Hearts have confirmed the signing of Kosovo international Donis Avdijaj on a six-month contract.

Avdijaj, 23, joins the Tynecastle side from Trabzonspor as Daniel Stendel's first signing since becoming manager.

The winger joined the Turkish Super Liga side in July 2019, but was able to make the move to Scotland after mutually cancelling his contract.

"I'm really happy to be here," said the former Schalke and William II forward to Hearts TV.

"It was a long process but now I'm where I want to be. The important reason behind coming to Hearts was the coach.

"I'm happy that we can work together because I know him from before."

Avdijaj enjoyed a bright start to his career in Schalke's youth academy, where he quickly worked his way up the club's squads as a proven goal scorer.

However, despite making his debut for the Bundesliga club's first team at the age of 20, the Kosovan forward struggled to make an impression and was loaned out Sturm Graz and Roda JC before moving to Dutch side Willem II permanently.

After just seventh months the forward moved on from the Eredivisie side, opting to make the switch to Trabzonspor on a one-year deal.