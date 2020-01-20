Hamilton Accies v Rangers: Brian Rice excited by 'fantastic' Scottish Cup draw

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard and Hamilton's Brian Rice
Steven Gerrard's side have handed Brian Rice's team two heavy defeats this season

Brian Rice is excited rather than daunted by Hamilton Academical's "fantastic" Scottish Cup fifth-round match-up at home to Rangers.

Accies thumped League Two side Edinburgh City 5-0 on Saturday before learning their next opponents after Sunday's live draw on BBC Scotland TV.

Rice's side were hammered 5-0 away to Steven Gerrard's side in the league this season before losing 3-1 at home.

"It is a fantastic draw for us, a really exciting draw," he said.

"If you are going to draw the Old Firm, drawing at home is a bonus, so I am really looking forward to it."

Rangers, who had beaten League One side Stranraer 2-0 at Ibrox on Friday, sit second in the Premiership, with Accies second bottom, but Rice hopes his players will be inspired by the big-match atmosphere.

"There should be a good crowd," the head coach said. "I imagine it will be on television.

"We could have been away from home, but we are not. So I am really looking forward to it."

Rice will be looking to record a double over sides from the capital when Accies visit Easter Road on Wednesday to take on Hibernian in the Premiership.

"This is a completely different game, different surroundings, different test for us," he added. "We know how difficult it will be, we understand that.

"I know I will get commitment, effort and we have that wee bit of quality and confidence.

"Hibs have got good attacking players, they are a goal threat and I don't think you will see many games where Hibs don't score. We need to make sure we defend well."

