Fran Kitching: Liverpool keeper suffers horror cut to head in training

Fran Kitching
Fran Kitching had multiple stitches in the cut which stretched from her eyebrow to her scalp

Liverpool goalkeeper Fran Kitching described cutting her head open during a training session as "the worst injury I've ever had".

The 21-year-old missed Liverpool's first league win of the season as they beat Bristol City 1-0 on Sunday.

The win saw the Reds move out of the relegation place at City's expense.

"After a lot of swelling and pain (and looking like a cabbage patch doll) I can finally say I'm feeling a lot better," Kitching wrote on Instagram.

It is uncertain how long the former England Under-20 goalkeeper will be out because of the injury, which she suffered last week.

Kitching joined Liverpool in 2018 after spells with Sheffield United, Chelsea and Watford and signed a new contract with the club last summer.

