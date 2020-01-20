Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger says Sierra Leone is 'home' as he makes donation

Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger (left) hands over a signed shirt to Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio (photo courtesy Sierra Leone State House Communications Unit)

Chelsea and Germany defender Antonio Rudiger has said that 'Sierra Leone is home' as he made a donation to the country's Free Quality Education initiative.

Rudiger was born to Sierra Leonean parents in Germany and has gone onto play 30 times for them.

The 26-year-old made the donation of $101,000 to Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio at the UK-Africa Investment summit in London.

"Sierra Leone is my home. I'm not the talking type of a person, I am about action," he told the president as he handed over the donation.

"You can count on us and do not hesitate. We are here to support your vision and agenda, especially on education.

"I am ready to take on my responsibility to change the narrative and image of Sierra Leone."

The initiative, which was set up by President Maada Bio, aims to support over two million children in primary and secondary schools.

"The narrative about Sierra Leone must change and it is the duty of every Sierra Leonean out in the diaspora to come on board with the rebranding process," the President insisted.

He thanked Rudiger for the donation and assured him that the funds would be transparently utilised for the intended purpose, he also welcomed him and his team to audit the proper use of the funds at any time.