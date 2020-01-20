Aston Villa: Jonathan Kodjia joins Qatari side Al-Gharafa

Jonathan Kodjia's only goals this season came in the Carabao Cup quarter-final win over Liverpool

Aston Villa striker Jonathan Kodjia has joined Qatar's Al-Gharafa on a two-and-a-half year deal.

The Ivory Coast international, who joined Villa in 2016 for £11m, scored nine goals in Villa's promotion campaign, but has only played six times in the Premier League this season.

The 30-year-old striker would have been out of contract in the summer and had been linked with Nottingham Forest.

Villa are hoping to sign Genk forward Mbwana Samatta this transfer window.

The club are looking light up front with record signing Wesley out for the season with a knee injury.

