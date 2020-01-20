Guernsey FC squad 'down to bare bones' after Herne Bay defeat

Ross Allen (right) collects the ball after scoring his 250th goal for Guernsey FC from the penalty spot

Guernsey FC boss Tony Vance says his side are 'down to the bare bones' after a 3-2 loss to Herne Bay stretched their winless streak to seven games.

Matt Loaring's second-minute goal gave Guernsey the perfect start.

But they were 3-1 down at half time after own goals by Callum Stanton and Tom Strawbridge were followed up by Zak Ansah's stoppage-time penalty.

Ross Allen pulled one back with a 70th-minute penalty - his 250th goal in 247 appearances for Guernsey since 2011.

The Green Lions are missing a host of players including Will Fazakerley, Thomas Dodds and Charlton Gauvain and Harry Tobin was hurt in the warm-up.

"We're struggling. But it's no good feeling sorry for ourselves, we've got to keep going," Vance told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"It's just we could do with a few more resources right now, so credit to the players are hanging in there and still doing it, but it wasn't enough today and just when it's starting to come to the business end of the season we're right down on our resources as well which is a shame."

Guernsey slipped to 14th place in the Isthmian League South East Division following the defeat, and have won just three games since the start of October.