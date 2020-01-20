County Antrim Shield: Final success would be massive lift for Reds - McLaughlin

Cliftonville's Chris Curran puts pressure on Sky Blues defender Steven McCullough

Toals County Antrim Shield final: Ballymena Utd v Cliftonville Venue: Windsor Park, Belfast Date: Tuesday, 21 January Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live streaming and text commentary on the BBC Sport website; commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW

Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin says victory over Ballymena United in the Co Antrim Shield final would give his team a taste for success.

The Reds start as favourites for the decider against a Sky Blues side which has lost their last four league games.

"Once you get a taste of it you want to come back for more and for many in our young squad it would be a first senior medal," said McLaughlin.

"If we're favourites it's a compliment but there's no extra pressure."

Both clubs have good recent pedigree in the competition, both winning the Shield twice in the past decade.

Cliftonville have also stuttered recently with defeats in their last two league outings hitting their hopes of a Premiership title success.

Ballymena celebrate winning the Co Antrim Shield in 2016 after beating Linfield in the final

But it remains an impressive season so far for the north Belfast side and a first final for McLaughlin since taking over at Solitude almost a year ago.

He goes into the Windsor Park encounter with confidence but expects a stern challenge from the Sky Blues.

"I'm delighted to be taking the club to a final, but more so for the players and fans," added the former Institute manager.

Fitting reward

"The players have never let me down, they've bought into everything I've done and done everything I've asked. It's a reward for them and the supporters, who have been brilliant for us.

"It's important we apply ourselves and important we win it it's a prestigious and famous trophy - to win it would give everyone a massive lift.

"Both teams have hit a bump on the road but it's a cup final, current form goes out the window. Both sides will give it everything and hopefully put on a good game for the supporters.

"We don't expect anything other than a tough game. Ballymena are a good side, even if they're going a rough patch, they are full of quality players and they've one of the most successful managers in the Irish League."

We're dangerous in the cups - Lecky

Lecky joined Ballymena in May 2018

Ballymena United striker Adam Lecky believes Tuesday's cup final is a good opportunity for the Sky Blues to forget about their poor league form and try to get their hands on silverware.

"There is no hiding that it has been a disappointing season for us, especially when you compare it to how we did last season," he said.

"However, while we finished second in the league and reached the League Cup final, we didn't win anything, so despite our poor results we still have a chance to make this campaign more successful.

"Since David Jeffrey took over as manager the club has had a great record in all the cup competitions. I don't know if it's his motivational skills or team selection on the big nights, but he seems to have a knack of winning trophies."

While confident that his side can get their hands on the trophy, Lecky has a lot of respect for the form Cliftonville have been in this campaign.

"There is no doubt about it, they're a good side - you just have to look at the league table to see that," added Lecky, who has just served a three-game suspension.

"Paddy McLaughlin has really steadied the ship defensively so we know they will be hard to break down, and any team with Joe Gormley in it carries a massive goal threat.

"Myself and the players are aware of the challenge they pose but we relish it. We are desperate to get our hands on a medal, and if we click on the night we can turn over anyone."