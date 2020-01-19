Scottish Cup draw: BSC Glasgow at home to Dundee Utd or Hibs

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Hibernian 2-2 Dundee United

Lowland League side BSC Glasgow have landed a home draw against the winners of Hibernian and Dundee United in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup.

Clyde face Celtic for the first time since they humbled the Parkhead side with a shock 2-1 win in 2006.

There are three all-Premiership ties with Aberdeen at home to Kilmarnock, Rangers travelling to Hamilton Accies, and St Mirren hosting Motherwell.

Ties are due to be played the weekend of Saturday 8 February.

BSC Glasgow, who play their home games at Alloa's Indodrill Stadium, will find out their opponents when Championship United travel to Hibernian on 28 January for their cup replay.

Last season's runners-up Hearts will travel to the winner of Abroath and Falkirk, while 2014 winners St Johnstone face a trip to Ayr United.

Full draw

Inverness CT v Livingston

Clyde v Celtic

BSC Glasgow v Dundee United/Hibernian

St Mirren v Motherwell

Ayr United v St Johnstone

Aberdeen v Kilmarnock

Hamilton v Rangers

Arbroath/Falkirk v Hearts