Hibernian: Jack Ross 'concerned' at injuries to Jason Naismtih and Ryan Porteous

Ryan Porteous was forced off with injury during Hibernian's draw with Dundee United

Injuries to Hibernian's Jason Naismith and Ryan Porteous are "not looking too positive" after the Scottish Cup draw with Dundee United, says Jack Ross.

The pair both suffered knocks in the tie at Tannadice, where Hibs were twice pegged back by the Championship side.

And the Easter Road manager admits the injuries are a worry.

"Both will be assessed but at the moment it's concerning because both Jason and Ryan have had previous knee injuries in recent times," he said.

"We will know more on Monday but it's certainly worrying for us at the moment."

Hibernian were denied a place in the last 16 of the Scottish Cup after goals from Lawrence Shankland and Louis Appere cancelled out Christian Doige and Martin Boyle strikes, with the two meeting again in Edinburgh on 28 January.