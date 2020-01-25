Scottish football clubs must 'sharpen focus' on bribery says former SFA compliance officer

Tony McGlennan served as SFA compliance officer from 2014 to 2018

Scottish football clubs must "sharpen their focus" to combat potential bribery, says former Scottish FA compliance officer Tony McGlennan.

Two agents and a coach were sentenced in England last week following an undercover newspaper sting in 2016.

No prosecutions under the Bribery Act have taken place in Scotland, but McGlennan says the case may trigger a focus from authorities.

"I suspect football will come into the cross-hairs," he told BBC Scotland.

"I worked in football for four years and I have no doubt about the bona fides of all the people I came across.

"I think resource could be an issue for Scottish football in terms of the processes of risk assessing the organisation, drafting policies, looking at payment processes etc.

"Better resourced clubs I know have looked at this already. Those who haven't, should now be looking at that.

"Complacency can kill you in the end."

Former St Johnstone and Livingston player Tommy Wright and football agents Giuseppe Pagliara and Dax Price were sentenced at Southwark Crown Court after being found guilty in December.

During the trial a court heard Wright, a former coach at Barnsley, was handed an envelope containing £5,000 by an undercover reporter while he is also understood to have leaked information about players at the club.

The trial heard some of the Barnsley players were encouraged to sign up with Pagliara and Price, who both broke football rules by acting as "third-party" owners of players in a bid to profit when they were sold on to other clubs.

All three men received suspended prison sentences.

McGlennan spent four years at Hampden as compliance officer, stepping down in 2018.

He insists he does not doubt the integrity of those he came across in Scottish football during that period, but highlighted player transfers as a potential "pressure point" where clubs could be vulnerable.

Tommy Wright, Barnsley's ex-assistant head coach, was convicted of two charges of accepting a bribe

"[Clubs] may operate on the basis they don't need to address this issue as they are all good, we know the people that work for us are good guys, we don't have any issues here," said McGlennan, who has returned to criminal law after leaving the SFA.

"But there are always going to be points of tension in any business and one of them in football will be around player transactions, an area where there is more money swilling about.

"It's also an area where clubs will not just be reliant on their own employees but will often have to engage outside consultants, agents or intermediaries, either to complete a transaction or a series of transactions to attract players to their clubs.

"That is an area of difficulty I would perceive could arise."

He added: "No club would wish anyone associated with it to be engaged in bribery, it's a reputational issue. But there is a more difficult legal issue that if an organisation doesn't have adequate measures to prevent bribery and a person working for them, in the language of the act, 'offers a bribe', then the organisation itself will be liable.

"[The case in England will] bring football into the spotlight for the investigative authorities and it will mean clubs will need, in my estimation, to sharpen their focus, look at their procedures, look at their processes and make sure they are taking adequate steps to prevent bribery happening."

The SFA and Scottish Professional Football League declined to comment when approached by the BBC.