Lorient v Paris Saint Germain
Line-ups
Lorient
- 1Nardi
- 2Hergault
- 4Laporte
- 8Saunier
- 3Le Goff
- 6Abergel
- 5Fontaine
- 10Le Fée
- 7Cabot
- 9Hamel
- 11Wissa
Substitutes
- 12Bozok
- 13Pattier
- 14Kitala
- 15Lecoeuche
- 16Laurienté
- 17Mendes
- 18Lemoine
PSG
- 1Rico
- 5Dagba
- 2Thiago Silva
- 4Diallo
- 3Kurzawa
- 6Gueye
- 8Paredes
- 7Sarabia
- 11Di María
- 10Draxler
- 9Icardi
Substitutes
- 12Neymar
- 13Kimpembe
- 14Mbappé
- 15Mbe Soh
- 16Herrera
- 17Choupo-Moting
- 18Bulka
- Referee:
- Karim Abed