French Coupe de France
Lorient19:55PSG
Venue: Stade du Moustoir, France

Lorient v Paris Saint Germain

Line-ups

Lorient

  • 1Nardi
  • 2Hergault
  • 4Laporte
  • 8Saunier
  • 3Le Goff
  • 6Abergel
  • 5Fontaine
  • 10Le Fée
  • 7Cabot
  • 9Hamel
  • 11Wissa

Substitutes

  • 12Bozok
  • 13Pattier
  • 14Kitala
  • 15Lecoeuche
  • 16Laurienté
  • 17Mendes
  • 18Lemoine

PSG

  • 1Rico
  • 5Dagba
  • 2Thiago Silva
  • 4Diallo
  • 3Kurzawa
  • 6Gueye
  • 8Paredes
  • 7Sarabia
  • 11Di María
  • 10Draxler
  • 9Icardi

Substitutes

  • 12Neymar
  • 13Kimpembe
  • 14Mbappé
  • 15Mbe Soh
  • 16Herrera
  • 17Choupo-Moting
  • 18Bulka
Referee:
Karim Abed

Sunday 19th January 2020

