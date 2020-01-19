Spanish La Liga
Barcelona20:00Granada
Venue: Camp Nou, Spain

Barcelona v Granada

Line-ups

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 20Roberto
  • 3Piqué
  • 23Umtiti
  • 18Alba
  • 4Rakitic
  • 5Busquets
  • 22Vidal
  • 10Messi
  • 17Griezmann
  • 31Fati

Substitutes

  • 2Nélson Semedo
  • 8Arthur
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 15Lenglet
  • 24Firpo
  • 27Pérez
  • 28Puig

Granada

  • 1Dantas da Silva
  • 16Díaz
  • 22Coutinho Meneses Duarte
  • 6Sánchez
  • 2Foulquier
  • 8Eteki
  • 4Gonalons
  • 7Vadillo
  • 12Azeez
  • 23Machís
  • 24Fernández

Substitutes

  • 5Martínez
  • 9Soldado
  • 10Rodríguez Díaz
  • 11Köybasi
  • 13Escandell
  • 15Neva
  • 21Herrera
Referee:
Valentín Pizarro Gómez

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 19th January 2020

  • BarcelonaBarcelona20:00GranadaGranada
  • MallorcaMallorca4ValenciaValencia1
  • Real BetisReal Betis3Real SociedadReal Sociedad0
  • VillarrealVillarreal1EspanyolEspanyol2
  • Ath BilbaoAthletic Bilbao1Celta VigoCelta Vigo1

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid20127138132543
2Barcelona19124349232640
3Atl Madrid209832214835
4Sevilla2010552520535
5Getafe209652920933
6Real Sociedad209473328531
7Valencia208753029131
8Ath Bilbao207942114730
9Villarreal208483428628
10Granada198382525027
11Real Betis207672932-327
12Levante2082102630-426
13Osasuna2051052625125
14Alavés206592129-823
15Real Valladolid2041061723-622
16Eibar2064102029-922
17Mallorca2053122234-1218
18Celta Vigo2037101730-1316
19Leganés2035121633-1714
20Espanyol2035121637-2114
View full Spanish La Liga table

