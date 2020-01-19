German Bundesliga
Hertha Berlin0Bayern Munich4

Hertha Berlin 0-4 Bayern Munich: Visitors close gap on leaders RB Leipzig

Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich
Robert Lewandowski's second-half penalty was his 31st goal of the season in all competitions

Bayern Munich scored four second-half goals to beat Jurgen Klinsmann's Hertha Berlin and move up to second in the Bundesliga.

Thomas Muller volleyed home Ivan Perisic's cut-back to give the visitors the lead on the hour mark.

A Robert Lewandowski penalty and Thiago's neat finish put Bayern 3-0 up, before Perisic completed the scoring six minutes from time.

The result lifts Bayern to within four points of leaders RB Leipzig.

Lewandowski spurned the best chance of the first half, poking wide after a neat interchange with Inter Milan loanee Perisic.

Hertha, who are managed by former Bayern and Germany boss Klinsmann, were finally undone when Perisic teed up Muller to lash in his third league goal of the season.

Lewandowski then had a goal ruled out by VAR for a foul on Hertha goalkeeper Rune Jarstein, before netting his 20th league strike of the campaign from the penalty spot after Lukas Klunter's challenge on Goretzka.

Germany midfielder Goretzka was involved in Bayern's third three minutes later, teeing up Thiago to fire into the top corner from the edge of the penalty area.

Perisic capped a superb second-half display late on with a powerful header from Muller's deep cross.

On Saturday, leaders RB Leipzig cemented their place at the top of the Bundesliga with a 3-1 victory at home to Union Berlin.

The visitors led at the break through Marius Bulter's 10th-minute goal, but a Timo Werner double either side of Marcel Sabitzer's strike earned Julian Nagelsmann's team all three points.

Line-ups

Hertha Berlin

  • 22JarsteinBooked at 63mins
  • 13Klünter
  • 20BoyataBooked at 81mins
  • 25Torunarigha
  • 21Plattenhardt
  • 18Ascacibar
  • 28LukebakioSubstituted forKöpkeat 82'minutes
  • 6DaridaBooked at 7minsSubstituted forWolfat 68'minutes
  • 15Grujic
  • 16DilrosunSubstituted forMittelstädtat 82'minutes
  • 27Selke

Substitutes

  • 1Kraft
  • 2Pekarík
  • 3Skjelbred
  • 4Rekik
  • 9Esswein
  • 14Köpke
  • 17Mittelstädt
  • 19Ibisevic
  • 30Wolf

Bayern Munich

  • 1Neuer
  • 5PavardBooked at 19mins
  • 17Boateng
  • 27Alaba
  • 19DaviesSubstituted forDajakuat 80'minutes
  • 18Goretzka
  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 25MüllerSubstituted forGnabryat 87'minutes
  • 10CoutinhoSubstituted forCuisanceat 83'minutes
  • 14Perisic
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 11Cuisance
  • 16Dajaku
  • 22Gnabry
  • 24Tolisso
  • 26Ulreich
  • 33Mai
  • 35Zirkzee
Referee:
Tobias Stieler
Attendance:
74,667

Match Stats

Home TeamHertha BerlinAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home7
Away19
Shots on Target
Home1
Away10
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Hertha Berlin 0, FC Bayern München 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Hertha Berlin 0, FC Bayern München 4.

Foul by Michaël Cuisance (FC Bayern München).

Marko Grujic (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michaël Cuisance (FC Bayern München).

Maximilian Mittelstädt (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Serge Gnabry replaces Thomas Müller.

Foul by Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München).

Maximilian Mittelstädt (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Pascal Köpke (Hertha Berlin) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box.

Attempt saved. Pascal Köpke (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Maximilian Mittelstädt.

Goal!

Goal! Hertha Berlin 0, FC Bayern München 4. Ivan Perisic (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Michaël Cuisance replaces Philippe Coutinho.

Offside, Hertha Berlin. Lukas Klünter tries a through ball, but Pascal Köpke is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Maximilian Mittelstädt replaces Javairô Dilrosun.

Substitution

Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Pascal Köpke replaces Dodi Lukébakio.

Booking

Dedryck Boyata (Hertha Berlin) is shown the yellow card.

Philippe Coutinho (FC Bayern München) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski with a through ball.

Foul by Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München).

Marko Grujic (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Leon Dajaku replaces Alphonso Davies.

Attempt missed. Ivan Perisic (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

Foul by Ivan Perisic (FC Bayern München).

Lukas Klünter (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Hertha Berlin 0, FC Bayern München 3. Thiago (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.

Goal!

Goal! Hertha Berlin 0, FC Bayern München 2. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty FC Bayern München. Leon Goretzka draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Lukas Klünter (Hertha Berlin) after a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Santiago Ascacibar.

Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha Berlin).

Foul by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).

Rune Jarstein (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Marius Wolf replaces Vladimír Darida.

Offside, FC Bayern München. Thomas Müller tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Davie Selke (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Javairô Dilrosun following a fast break.

Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a headed pass.

VAR Decision: No Goal Hertha Berlin 0-1 FC Bayern München.

Booking

Rune Jarstein (Hertha Berlin) is shown the yellow card.

