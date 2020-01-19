Hertha Berlin 0-4 Bayern Munich: Visitors close gap on leaders RB Leipzig

Robert Lewandowski's second-half penalty was his 31st goal of the season in all competitions

Bayern Munich scored four second-half goals to beat Jurgen Klinsmann's Hertha Berlin and move up to second in the Bundesliga.

Thomas Muller volleyed home Ivan Perisic's cut-back to give the visitors the lead on the hour mark.

A Robert Lewandowski penalty and Thiago's neat finish put Bayern 3-0 up, before Perisic completed the scoring six minutes from time.

The result lifts Bayern to within four points of leaders RB Leipzig.

Lewandowski spurned the best chance of the first half, poking wide after a neat interchange with Inter Milan loanee Perisic.

Hertha, who are managed by former Bayern and Germany boss Klinsmann, were finally undone when Perisic teed up Muller to lash in his third league goal of the season.

Lewandowski then had a goal ruled out by VAR for a foul on Hertha goalkeeper Rune Jarstein, before netting his 20th league strike of the campaign from the penalty spot after Lukas Klunter's challenge on Goretzka.

Germany midfielder Goretzka was involved in Bayern's third three minutes later, teeing up Thiago to fire into the top corner from the edge of the penalty area.

Perisic capped a superb second-half display late on with a powerful header from Muller's deep cross.

On Saturday, leaders RB Leipzig cemented their place at the top of the Bundesliga with a 3-1 victory at home to Union Berlin.

The visitors led at the break through Marius Bulter's 10th-minute goal, but a Timo Werner double either side of Marcel Sabitzer's strike earned Julian Nagelsmann's team all three points.