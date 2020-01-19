Who you gonna call? Pardew & Powell get the Ghostbusters treatment

The popular 1984 Ghostbusters film earned more than $200m in box-office sales worldwide

"I ain't afraid of no relegation."

There are been many creative football tifos displayed in stands across Europe, but the one unfurled at Dutch side Den Haag on Sunday - in tribute to 1984 film classic Ghostbusters - must be up there with the most memorable.

Both new manager Alan Pardew and assistant Chris Powell have had to defend themselves from some ghoulish criticism during their coaching careers, so perhaps being re-imagined as characters from the movie was apt.

In fact, the Dutch word 'degradatiespook' written across the 1984 classic film's iconic symbol means 'relegation ghost' - a saying used for teams that need to fear relegation.

Den Haag were two points off the bottom of the Eredivisie when Pardew and Powell took over at the end of December.

But after Sunday's 2-0 win over basement side RKC Waalwijk was the first league win since October - the side from The Hague are now five points above 18th and one from safety.

Maybe Pardew and Powell will prove to be 'relegation ghost' busters after all.