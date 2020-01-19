Brescia 2-2 Cagliari: Mario Balotelli sent off seven minutes after coming off bench

From the section

The red card was Mario Balotelli's 13th career dismissal

Mario Balotelli was sent off seven minutes after coming on as a substitute in Brescia's draw with Cagliari in Serie A.

The striker was shown a second yellow card for dissent nine minutes from time, moments after being booked for a high challenge on Fabio Pisacane.

Balotelli will now miss Friday's game against former club AC Milan through suspension.

The 29-year-old has scored five goals since joining Brescia in August.

Balotelli has now received 13 red cards in his career, and is only the second player in Europe's top five leagues to have been dismissed in each of the past four seasons, alongside Monaco defender Jemerson.

Brescia president Massimo Cellino recently said the former Manchester City and Liverpool frontman is free to leave his hometown club in January because he is not suited to a relegation fight.

Brescia are currently 18th in Serie A, one point adrift of safety.