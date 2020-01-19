Match ends, Brescia 2, Cagliari 2.
Brescia 2-2 Cagliari: Mario Balotelli sent off seven minutes after coming off bench
Mario Balotelli was sent off seven minutes after coming on as a substitute in Brescia's draw with Cagliari in Serie A.
The striker was shown a second yellow card for dissent nine minutes from time, moments after being booked for a high challenge on Fabio Pisacane.
Balotelli will now miss Friday's game against former club AC Milan through suspension.
The 29-year-old has scored five goals since joining Brescia in August.
Balotelli has now received 13 red cards in his career, and is only the second player in Europe's top five leagues to have been dismissed in each of the past four seasons, alongside Monaco defender Jemerson.
Brescia president Massimo Cellino recently said the former Manchester City and Liverpool frontman is free to leave his hometown club in January because he is not suited to a relegation fight.
Brescia are currently 18th in Serie A, one point adrift of safety.
Line-ups
Brescia
- 1Joronen
- 2Sabelli
- 15Cistana
- 14Chancellor
- 19Mangraviti
- 28Orestes Caldeira
- 4TonaliBooked at 51mins
- 7SpalekSubstituted forBjarnasonat 45'minutes
- 6NdojBooked at 18minsSubstituted forDessenaat 45'minutes
- 11TorregrossaBooked at 22mins
- 9DonnarummaSubstituted forBalotelliat 74'minutesBooked at 81mins
Substitutes
- 5Gastaldello
- 12Andrenacci
- 18Aye
- 20Magnani
- 23Skrabb
- 24Viviani
- 26Martella
- 27Dessena
- 29Semprini
- 31Bjarnason
- 45Balotelli
Cagliari
- 90Olsen
- 24Faragò
- 19PisacaneBooked at 26mins
- 15Klavan
- 33PellegriniBooked at 89mins
- 18NándezBooked at 51minsSubstituted forCerriat 89'minutes
- 8CigariniSubstituted forOlivaat 73'minutes
- 6RogSubstituted forIonitaat 53'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 4Nainggolan
- 10Geraldino dos Santos Galvão
- 99Simeone
Substitutes
- 1Bittencourt Pinheiro
- 9Cerri
- 14Birsa
- 17Oliva
- 21Ionita
- 22Lykogiannis
- 28Cragno
- 40Walukiewicz
- Referee:
- Antonio Giua
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away27
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away9
- Corners
- Home2
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brescia 2, Cagliari 2.
Attempt saved. Alberto Cerri (Cagliari) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by João Pedro with a headed pass.
Foul by Paolo Faragò (Cagliari).
Daniele Dessena (Brescia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Rômulo.
Booking
Luca Pellegrini (Cagliari) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Luca Pellegrini (Cagliari).
Stefano Sabelli (Brescia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Cagliari. Alberto Cerri replaces Nahitan Nández.
Booking
Artur Ionita (Cagliari) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Artur Ionita (Cagliari).
Sandro Tonali (Brescia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Radja Nainggolan (Cagliari) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Giovanni Simeone.
Foul by Giovanni Simeone (Cagliari).
Massimiliano Mangraviti (Brescia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. João Pedro (Cagliari) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nahitan Nández with a cross.
Dismissal
Mario Balotelli (Brescia) is shown the red card.
Booking
Mario Balotelli (Brescia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Fabio Pisacane (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mario Balotelli (Brescia).
Offside, Brescia. Birkir Bjarnason tries a through ball, but Rômulo is caught offside.
Foul by Nahitan Nández (Cagliari).
Rômulo (Brescia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ernesto Torregrossa (Brescia) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Stefano Sabelli.
Attempt blocked. Radja Nainggolan (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luca Pellegrini.
Attempt missed. Christian Oliva (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Radja Nainggolan.
Attempt blocked. João Pedro (Cagliari) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Radja Nainggolan.
Jhon Chancellor (Brescia) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Sandro Tonali with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Brescia. Mario Balotelli replaces Alfredo Donnarumma.
Corner, Brescia. Conceded by Ragnar Klavan.
Substitution
Substitution, Cagliari. Christian Oliva replaces Luca Cigarini.
Attempt saved. João Pedro (Cagliari) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Radja Nainggolan.
Attempt blocked. Rômulo (Brescia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Brescia 2, Cagliari 2. João Pedro (Cagliari) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty Cagliari. Giovanni Simeone draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Sandro Tonali (Brescia) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt blocked. Giovanni Simeone (Cagliari) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luca Cigarini.
Attempt blocked. Radja Nainggolan (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Hand ball by Stefano Sabelli (Brescia).