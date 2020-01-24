Ammanford eye another Welsh Cup shock in Round Four

The first Welsh Cup was won by Wrexham, who beat Druids in 1878

Ammanford will be hoping to claim another Cymru Premier scalp in the Welsh Cup fourth round on Friday.

The Cymru South side were impressive 4-0 winners at Cymru Premier strugglers Carmarthen Town in the previous round.

Two other tier two clubs who beat Cymru Premier opposition in the third round are Flint Town United and Colwyn Bay,

Flint, who beat Bala Town, host the Bay - conquerors of Airbus UK - also on Friday.

Friday's other tie sees an all Cymru Premier encounter between Penybont and Cardiff Met.

Holders The New Saints host the only other all Cymru Premier tie when they host Aberystwyth Town at Park Hall on Saturday.

Pontardawe Town of the third tier Welsh League Division One are the lowest ranked side remaining the in the competition and they are away to Cefn Druids.

Connah's Quay, runners-up last season and winners in 2018, host Afan Lido of the Cymru South while Newtown are at home to Rhyl of the Cymru North.

Swansea University, top of the Cymru South, face Cymru North's runaway leaders Prestatyn Town.