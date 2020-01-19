Dean Keates: Wrexham manager hopeful on 'one or two' signings

Dean Keates has also managed hometown club Walsall

Wrexham manager Dean Keates has targeted further signings during the January transfer window.

The Dragons have so far signed midfielders Davis Keillor-Dunn and Dan Jarvis with both featuring in Saturday's 3-0 win over Woking.

Keates is hoping to strengthen in a couple of positions ahead of the trip to Harrogate on Saturday, 25 January.

"All being well we can add one or two to keep it as fresh as we can be," he said.

"We've made a couple of offers and put them out there and waiting to see whether clubs are happy with them. I'm optimistic."

Keates is in discussions with full-back Tyler Reid over extending his loan spell from Swindon Town but forward Omari Patrick is to return to parent club Bradford City.

Wrexham moved up to 18th following a convincing win over Woking at the Racecourse and they are two points clear of the National League's bottom four.