Lecce 1-1 Inter MIlan: Antonio Conte's side held by Serie A strugglers

Inter Milan missed the chance to move top of Serie A after being held to a draw by struggling Lecce.

Lecce captain Marco Mancosu slotted home a low cross with 13 minutes remaining to salvage a point for the hosts.

Second-half substitute Alessandro Bastoni had headed Antonio Conte's side ahead just six minutes earlier.

The result lifts Inter to within a point of leaders Juventus, who host Parma on Sunday evening (19:45 GMT).

The hosts had a penalty decision overturned by VAR with the score at 0-0 after referee Piero Giacomelli had initially ruled Inter midfielder Stefano Sensi had deliberately handled the ball inside the area.

Both teams struck the woodwork, with Inter's Marcelo Brozovic denied by the post in the first half and Lecce midfielder Filippo Falco curling a free-kick against the upright in the second.