Transfer rumours: Fernandes, Kurzawa, Boateng, Eriksen, Moses, Giroud

Bruno Fernandes, 25, has told Sporting Lisbon he is desperate to join Manchester United and more talks are scheduled this week after having stalled over the valuation of the Portugal midfielder. (Sky Sports)

Paris St-Germain and France left-back Layvin Kurzawa, 27, will join Arsenal on a free transfer when his contract ends in June and has agreed a five-year deal with the Gunners. (France Football - in French)

Arsenal will try to sign Bayern Munich and Germany defender Jerome Boateng, 31, on loan in January before making a £50m bid for French RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano, 21, in the summer. (Star)

Inter Milan want to sign Tottenham and Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27, in time for their Serie A tie against Cagliari on 26 January. (Mail)

Inter chief executive Beppe Marotta says the club are interested in signing Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses, 29, who is currently on loan at Fenerbahce, and Blues striker Olivier Giroud, 33, as well as Eriksen. (Sky Sports)

Antonio Conte has accused Jose Mourinho of twisting his words after the Spurs boss criticised his Inter counterpart for talking about Eriksen. (Mirror)

Inter also remain keen on signing Croatia midfielder Luka Modric, 34, from Real Madrid. (Sport - in Spanish)

Atletico Madrid have offered Paris St-Germain 10m euros (£8.5m) for Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, 32. (L'Equipe - in French)

Tottenham could pursue a move for Leicester and Algeria striker Islam Slimani, 31, who is currently on loan at Monaco. (Telegraph)

Leicester and Aston Villa are targeting French striker Serhou Guirassy, 23, from Ligue 1 side Amiens in January. (Mail)

Manchester City and Barcelona had bids for Inter's Italian centre-back Alessandro Bastoni, 20, rejected. (La Gazetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Liverpool are considering a bid in January for 17-year-old Portuguese Nice midfielder Pedro Brazao. (RMC Sport, via Mail)

Lyon are interested in Athletico Paranaense's Brazilian defensive midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, 22, who is also a reported target for Arsenal. (L'Equipe - in French)

Real Madrid will announce the 30m euro (£25.6m) signing of Flamengo's Reinier Jesus on Monday now that the Brazilian midfielder has turned 18. (AS)