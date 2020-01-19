Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Hearts, Aberdeen, Scottish FA

An SPFL proposal, led by Celtic and Rangers, to to streamline the controversial compliance officer role has been ignored by the Scottish FA for seven months. (Sunday Mail)

Celtic boss Neil Lennon wants his next two signings to be ready-made starters who can handle the title pressure but admits former midfielder Victor Wanyama is out of the club's price range. (Sunday Mail)

Hibs boss Jack Ross is keen on signing Marc McNulty on loan from Reading just a few months after signing the striker for Sunderland on the same basis. (Sun)

Queens Park Rangers sent a scout to watch Hearts full-back Aaron Hickey yesterday, with the teenager taken off on 27 minutes after picking up a knock in the win over Airdrie. (Mail on Sunday, print edition)

Goalkeeper Wes Foderingham feels he has lost the last two years of his career at Rangers and has indicated he will look to move on in the summer in order to get a regular start. (Herald)

Aberdeen have agreed a fee with Ross County for 18-year-old Mark Gallagher and the midfielder will undergo a medical at Pittodrie on Monday. (Evening Express)

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths says his fingers-in-ears goal celebration at Partick Thistle was a "message to the people who are doubting me". (Sun)

"You can compare me to Jamie Vardy maybe 90 per cent," says new Celtic signing Patryk Klimala, who adds: "I know about the player but I am not a big fan of English football." (Sunday Mail)

Hibs narrowly failed in a bid to bring 2016 Scottish Cup hero Liam Henderson back to Easter Road, with the midfielder instead moving to Empoli on loan from Hellas Verona. (Sun)

Hearts manager Daniel Stendel revealed that he could feel passion within the dressing room before yesterday's 5-0 Scottish Cup win against Airdrie. (Edinburgh Evening News)