Scottish Premiership
St Mirren12:30Aberdeen
Venue: Simple Digital Arena

St Mirren v Aberdeen

Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic22191261144758
2Rangers20172154114353
3Motherwell2313283427741
4Aberdeen2210663027336
5Livingston238783531431
6Hibernian237883137-629
7Kilmarnock2365121929-1023
8St Johnstone215881836-1823
9Ross County2257102245-2322
10St Mirren2254131730-1319
11Hamilton2346132340-1718
12Hearts2228121835-1714
