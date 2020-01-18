Liverpool v Manchester United: Liverpool could dominate like United did - Jermaine Jenas

Sir Alex Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles while in charge of Manchester United

Liverpool could dominate English football like Manchester United did in the 1990s and 2000s, says former England midfielder Jermaine Jenas.

Premier League leaders Liverpool play United at Anfield on Sunday with Jurgen Klopp's side 27 points ahead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team, who are fifth.

"The gap is so vast between them," said Jenas on BBC Radio 5 Live's Friday Football Social.

"Jurgen Klopp has something about managing players that Ole is learning."

United won the Premier League 13 times in 21 seasons, including three championships in a row between 1999 and 2001 and again between 2007 and 2009.

But Jenas felt Solskjaer's style of football would not challenge for titles, while Klopp's ability to build a team and improve players will see the European champions win more trophies.

"The one thing that sticks out in my mind is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and what he's capable of doing with this group of players," said Jenas.

"You can have top players, but can you get them playing a style of football that's capable of challenging this Liverpool team? Liverpool look like they'll dominate as United did in the late '90s and early 2000s.

"When I watch United and their style of play is this a team that can challenge Liverpool for a title? I've not seen it in Solskjaer as yet.

"I don't see that style that can compete with the best. That's not to say it's not doable as Solskjaer will evolve as a manager, he will learn and adapt."

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are 13 points clear of second-placed Manchester City and have played two games less

Before joining Liverpool in 2015, Klopp spent seven years at Borussia Dortmund, guiding them to two Bundesliga titles and the Champions League final in 2013.

Jenas added: "Klopp built a couple of teams at Dortmund. He won a league there, got them into a Champions League final.

"He was a winner with really good young players. He developed these players and even the players he has right now, look at what he's done with Andrew Robertson, Georginio Wijnaldum, who got relegated with Newcastle, and look how Jordan Henderson has evolved over the last two years."

Jenas thinks United would be closer to challenging for titles if they had ex-Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino in charge.

"I'm seeing players like Fred start to look like he can do a job, Daniel James has been brilliant so the signs are good for Manchester United and part of me thinks stick with the process and stick with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer," said Jenas.

"But I'd struggle to ignore Pochettino. He's closer to what Klopp is than Solskjaer is and it would be a quicker process to get that team playing a certain type of football that would win a title."