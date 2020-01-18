EFL: Sol Campbell's Southend win and Bake Off has a potential new host

Patrick Bamford is the only recognised striker in Leeds' first-team squad

The highest-ranked English Football League team may not be in action until Monday, but West Brom's absence from Saturday's fixtures did not mean any lack of talking points.

One of the EFL's highest-profile managers finally won and a surprise candidate emerged in the battle to become the new co-host of the Great British Bake Off.

Away from the most obvious headlines, here are five things you may well have missed across the EFL on Saturday.

Campbell's Southend taste victory at last

Southend's win at Accrington was their second under Sol Campbell, after their EFL Trophy win against AFC Wimbledon in November

After Dion Charles levelled just six minutes after Charlie Kelman put Southend ahead at Accrington, you would have been forgiven for thinking that Sol Campbell's side would eventually slip to another League One defeat.

Step forward Jason Demetriou, who fired home from the spot in the second half, as the Shrimpers claimed a valuable three points and just their second league win of the season.

Demetriou's goal marked Campbell's first league victory in 12 attempts since his appointment in October and reduced their deficit to safety back to a still mighty 12 points.

"It's a relief, really," Campbell told BBC Essex in an early contender for understatement of the year.

"It's been a long time coming. Some of the results have just not gone our way and we've let it slip at the last four or five minutes or not kept the lead.

"The lads responded really well and put a great shift in. We had chances to kill the game completely but I'm not moaning, I'm happy and we'll enjoy today."

Capital punishment for Leeds

Leeds fans must dread their trips down the M1 or the East Coast Main Line.

Their lunchtime defeat at QPR means the Championship promotion-chasers have won just once in their past 19 league trips to London, and have lost their last six in a row in the capital for the first time since November 1987.

Throw in their FA Cup defeat at Arsenal earlier this month and their record is even worse.

That horrible run includes three straight defeats in little over 12 months at QPR, meaning that Marcelo Bielsa has lost three consecutive away games against an opponent for only the second time in his career.

He previously lost three in a row away at Santos Laguna while manager of Mexican side Atlas back in the mid-1990s.

Not that much went Bielsa's side's way at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, with the ball striking both Nahki Wells' arms immediately before he slotted home the only goal.

Things then went from bad to worse for Leeds as forward Patrick Bamford saw a second-half penalty saved, while key midfielder Kalvin Phillips is facing a three-game ban after being sent off late on.

Nevertheless, Bielsa was pretty philosophical after the game.

"In football you have lots of situations you can manage and some you can't manage," he said.

"Sometimes the ones you can't manage damage one team or are in favour of one team. Today, everything that we couldn't manage in the game was against us."

From goal-shy to goal-crazy

Media playback is not supported on this device Stevenage 'can reach Championship'

Stevenage had only scored four goals in their past 13 League Two games but they matched that tally in 90 minutes on Saturday, thrashing Cambridge 4-0 for Graham Westley's first win of his fourth spell in charge.

The victory moves Boro off the bottom of the table on goal difference, with only one side to be relegated from the division this season.

"We always had goals in us," said Westley, who this week said Stevenage are capable of reaching the Championship.

He told BBC Three Counties Radio: "It was nice to finally get on the right end of a result and put away a side convincingly."

And in a week when Sandi Toksvig announced she is to leave her role as host of the Great British Bake Off, Westley staked his claim to replace her.

"Everyone within the camp I think will feel better for the ingredients we've now got," he said.

"You need ingredients to bake a cake and our cake was better today."

McCarthy scores on third Wycombe debut

High-flying Wycombe had encountered a tough time of late - with just one point from five League One games - but the return of an old face galvanised them to a comeback 2-1 win over Rochdale.

Jason McCarthy became a popular figure during a 2015-16 loan spell and signed permanently for the 2018-19 season, but returned to Adams Park for a third time on loan from Millwall on Saturday morning.

A matter of hours after his re-signing was confirmed, the full-back scored - his cross looping over Rochdale keeper Jay Lynch and in.

"I do them in training all the time," joked McCarthy to BBC Three Counties Radio, before adding: "It was definitely meant for Bayo [Akinfenwa] but I'll take it."

So what keeps bringing the former Walsall and Barnsley defender back to Wycombe, who are only off the top of the table on goal difference?

"There's something about me and this club that just seems to keep coming back and I just feel like I'm at my best under [Gareth] Ainsworth.

"He gets the best out of me and I'd run through a brick wall for him."

Doyle's downturn in form at Bradford

Media playback is not supported on this device Swindon hope to keep 'Ginger Pele'

"I'd be disappointed if I have to go back. I don't think I suit them and they don't suit me. This is where I want to be," Eoin Doyle told BBC Points West in December when he was on loan at League Two leaders Swindon Town from fellow promotion chasers Bradford City.

"Hopefully come February I'll still be here," he added.

After 23 goals in 23 appearances for Swindon, the man dubbed the 'Ginger Pele' was recalled from his season-long loan by Bradford earlier this month.

Fast forward a month since that BBC interview and Doyle's form has, somewhat predictably, tailed off since his return to Valley Parade.

The 31-year-old Irishman is without a goal for Bradford so far this term - although he did set up Hope Akpan's opener as the Bantams drew 2-2 at home to Scunthorpe on Saturday.

His failure to find the net, having scored in 12 out of 13 games prior to rejoining Gary Bowyer's side, means he is yet to score in five appearances for Bradford this term - including three at the beginning of the campaign and two since his return.

In-form Colchester await Doyle on Tuesday. Can he turn his recent form around?