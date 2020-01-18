Lazio 5-1 Sampdoria: Ciro Immobile scores hat-trick as Lazio narrow gap on Serie A leaders

Lazio forward Ciro Immobile has scored 23 goals in 19 Serie A games this season

Ciro Immobile scored a hat-trick as Lazio thrashed Sampdoria to record an 11th straight Serie A win and move three points behind leaders Juventus.

Immobile scored twice in quick succession to make it 3-0 after 20 minutes following Felipe Caicedo's seventh-minute opener for the hosts.

Bastos added a fourth after half-time, before Immobile completed his treble with his second penalty of the match.

Karol Linetty scored a consolation for Sampdoria with 20 minutes remaining.

Lazio remain third in Serie A but victory means Simone Inzaghi's side sit just one point behind Inter Milan in second.

Leaders Juventus host Parma on Sunday (19:45 GMT) after Inter travel to Lecce (14:00) - but both will have played one game more than Lazio after doing so.

An early counter saw Caicedo convert at close range from Immobile's saved attempt, but the in-form Immobile made no mistakes from the penalty spot following a handball by Nicola Murru 10 minutes later.

Italy international Immobile then rounded the goalkeeper after a long ball over the top from defender Francesco Acerbi and, after Bastos had restarted the scoring after the interval, Immobile had his hat-trick - and his 23rd goal in 19 league games this season - with another confident penalty, awarded for a handball by Omar Colley.

Linetty gave the travelling fans something to cheer, but a miserable day for Sampdoria was capped by the dismissal of defender Julian Chabot just three minutes later.